Economy

Montreal cancer company Repare inks deal with Roche worth more than US$1B

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2022 11:29 am
The Pharmaceutical Laboratories "Roche" based in Basel Mulhouse (city of pharmaceutical laboratories) extend opposite the Coronavirus Pandemia. General illustration of the Roche site in Basel. Switzerland Basel Mulhouse, March 8 2021. Photo by Francois Glories/ABACAPRESS.COM. View image in full screen
The Pharmaceutical Laboratories "Roche" based in Basel Mulhouse (city of pharmaceutical laboratories) extend opposite the Coronavirus Pandemia. General illustration of the Roche site in Basel. Switzerland Basel Mulhouse, March 8 2021. Photo by Francois Glories/ABACAPRESS.COM.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. has struck a deal with pharmaceutical giant F. Hoffman-La Roche AG that could be worth more than US$1 billion.

The Montreal-based cancer drug company, which is working on highly-targeted therapies, says Roche will help develop and commercialize the drug camonsertib.

Camonsertib, also known as RP-3500, is Repare’s lead product candidate, and a molecule inhibitor for the treatment of tumors.

Read more: Research done in Montreal could lead to treatment for aggressive form of breast cancer

Repare says under the terms of the licence and collaboration agreement, it will receive a US$125 million upfront payment, and is “eligible to receive up to US$1.2 billion in potential clinical, regulatory, commercial and sales milestones.”

Repare also says that the deal will give it the ability to opt in to a 50/50 U.S. co-development and profit share arrangement.

The transaction is subject to clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 and other customary closing conditions.

Click to play video: 'Montreal researchers receive prestigious award' Montreal researchers receive prestigious award
Montreal researchers receive prestigious award – Mar 25, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
