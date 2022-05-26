Peterborough City Hall evacuated, section of George Street closed: police

A section of George Street in Peterborough was closed for a police investigation on Thursday afternoon.
As of 2:30 p.m., the street was still closed to vehicles and pedestrians between McDonnel and Murray streets.
The Peterborough Police Service did not state the reason for the closure, citing an “ongoing investigation” in both a Tweet at 12:36 p.m. and in correspondence with Global News Peterborough.
The City of Peterborough at 1:25 p.m. said City Hall on George Street would remain closed for the remainder of Thursday. The building has been evacuated.
Police are focusing their attention on a white object on the sidewalk in front of City Hall.
The object appears to be bottle of dandelion killer with wires coming out of it.
— more to come.
