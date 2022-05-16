Peterborough man arrested for assault on bike patrol officer in downtown: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing assault charges following an incident with a police officer on Sunday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11 p.m., an officer on bike patrol was speaking with a resident in the area of Simcoe and George streets when a man approached and pushed the officer.

Police say the officer attempted to “deescalate the situation,” however, the man continued to kick the officer’s bike.

The suspect also attempted to grab a stun gun (conducted energy weapon) on the officer’s vest, police say.

The officer was able to take the man into custody and was not injured.

A 33-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with assault of a peace officer, attempt to disarm a peace officer and failure to comply with probation.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and will appear in court on Monday, police said.