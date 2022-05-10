Menu

Crime

Hamilton police officers won’t be charged after woman’s ribs were broken during 2021 arrest

By Dave Woodard Global News
Posted May 10, 2022 6:03 pm
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
The SIU logo. Global News

Hamilton police officers won’t be charged after a 35-year-old woman suffered injuries when she was arrested last summer.

The incident happened June 24, when Hamilton police officers responded to a home near Fennell Avenue East and Upper Gage Avenue after the homeowner called in complaining the woman — a former partner — had broken a window and was refusing to leave the property.

Read more: SIU drops probe into Hamilton Mountain resident’s injury claim tied to police officer interaction

The officers found the former partner sitting on a lawn chair in the backyard. She allegedly threatened the officers with violence if they tried to remove her.

According to the SIU, a scuffle ensued, and the woman was kicked to the lower body and abdominal area when she resisted arrest.

Days after the incident, the woman was diagnosed with fractures of two right-sided ribs.

The SIU says while the injuries may well have been incurred during the struggle with officers, the director says he wasn’t satisfied they were attributable to unlawful conduct on the part of any officer, so the file has been closed.

