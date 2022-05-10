Hamilton police officers won’t be charged after woman’s ribs were broken during 2021 arrest

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police officers won’t be charged after a 35-year-old woman suffered injuries when she was arrested last summer.

The incident happened June 24, when Hamilton police officers responded to a home near Fennell Avenue East and Upper Gage Avenue after the homeowner called in complaining the woman — a former partner — had broken a window and was refusing to leave the property.

The officers found the former partner sitting on a lawn chair in the backyard. She allegedly threatened the officers with violence if they tried to remove her.

According to the SIU, a scuffle ensued, and the woman was kicked to the lower body and abdominal area when she resisted arrest.

Days after the incident, the woman was diagnosed with fractures of two right-sided ribs.

The SIU says while the injuries may well have been incurred during the struggle with officers, the director says he wasn’t satisfied they were attributable to unlawful conduct on the part of any officer, so the file has been closed.