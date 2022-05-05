DeFehr Furniture closing Winnipeg plant, hundreds of layoffs expected

Send this page to someone via email

DeFehr Furniture says it is shutting down a Winnipeg production plant, leaving hundreds of employees looking for work.

In a notice posted to its website this week, DeFehr said it will end casegoods manufacturing at its facility at 125 Furniture Park this summer.

The move will affect 224 employees, the company said.

“The decision to cease operations was the result of severe supply chain disruptions and raw material sourcing challenges over the past two years, combined with balancing the pace of price increases that were passed along to customers,” the notice, dated Wednesday, reads.

DeFehr said the facility will officially close Aug. 11.

“This wind down will be carried out in a controlled and orderly manner, and all obligations to suppliers and employees will be honoured as we work to complete and fulfill customer orders on hand,” the notice reads.

Affected employees will be offered support programs through the changes, the company added.

“On behalf of the Defehr family, we want to express our gratitude and thanks to our employees for their contributions in manufacturing high quality

furniture used in the homes of Canadians across the country.”