CF Montreal soccer club promises fans new logo for 2023 season

CF Montreal is rebranding once again.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Montreal’s Major League Soccer team said it will change its logo.

“We have listened to our supporters and our partners. We will soon unveil a new logo which will be officially used as of the 2023 season,” the statement read.

“This emblem will highlight several key elements of our identity and history.”

By the sounds of things, this will only be a logo change, not a full makeover of the team, meaning the club’s name will remain CF Montreal.

This announcement comes on the heels of plenty of backlash surrounding the club’s name change to CF Montreal from the Montreal Impact in January 2021.

The team had been known as the Montreal Impact since it joined the American Professional Soccer League in 1992 and its logo featured a shield with a blue, silver and black colour scheme with a prominent fleur-de-lis as its key element.

When the team rebranded to CF Montreal, it changed to a round black badge rimmed with blue and featured a grey snowflake.

The change was met with so much derision from certain fans that an online petition to keep the Impact name attracted more than 5,000 signatures.