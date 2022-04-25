Weekly survey: Do you actually re-watch concert videos you take with your phone?

With the return of concerts and festivals comes the resurrection of the debate of fans spending all their time videoing the gig instead of being in the moment and enjoying the show. Soooooo many artists hate that the audience is viewing their performance through a tiny screen. It can also be very distracting (and even demoralizing) to look out over the crowd to see nothing but a bunch of tiny rectangles. (Check out this list of artists who don’t allow phones at their concerts.)

There are fans who are firmly with the audience and wish that people would just put away the iPhone. But other fans will say “Hey, we paid an insane amount for a ticket. If we want to video things, that’s our right.” Some may also be suffering from FOMO, believing that they need evidence that they were there.

My question is directed to people in that latter group. When you video a gig, do you ever go back and watch what you shot? Be honest now. https://twitter.com/alancross/status/1518561902648987648

