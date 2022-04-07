Menu

Crime

Man with knife assaults 1, runs at officers in SoHo neighbourhood, London, Ont. police say

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted April 7, 2022 12:12 pm
The arrests stem from a Sunday morning call to police about a man believed to be in possession of a firearm. View image in full screen
The arrests stem from a Sunday morning call to police about a man believed to be in possession of a firearm. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

A 25-year-old London, Ont., man is facing multiple charges, including assault with a weapon and uttering death threats, following an incident in the city’s SoHo (south of Horton) neighbourhood on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the scene near Simcoe and Burwell streets around 5 p.m. after receiving a report that a man with a knife had approached two people, assaulting and threatening one of them, police said.

The person sustained minor injuries, and police say they attended the scene and located the suspect barricading himself inside a residence.

Police say the London police emergency response unit attempted to negotiate with the man and de-escalate the situation, however they were unsuccessful.

“The male ran at police officers with a knife in his hand and a conducted energy weapon was deployed. The male was arrested and a knife was seized,” police said in a statement.

The accused, a 25-year-old man from London, faces charges of assault, assault with a weapon, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death, and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

Police say the man has since been released from custody with a June 28 court date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

