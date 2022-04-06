Menu

Environment

Group of Shediac, N.B. residents calling for bylaw to ban pesticides

By Suzanne Lapointe Global News
Posted April 6, 2022 5:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Shediac, N.B. woman wants town to ban pesticides' Shediac, N.B. woman wants town to ban pesticides
WATCH: With spring just around the corner, many homeowners are about to get back into their lawn care routines. One Shediac, N.B. woman is hoping her town will implement a by-law banning lawn pesticides. Suzanne Lapointe has more.

A group of Shediac, N.B., residents is pushing for a bylaw banning pesticide use for cosmetic purposes.

Josée Dupuis of Shediac said in an interview on Wednesday said she has been lobbying for a ban for about four years.

“We’ve done presentations in the past. Actually about three and a half years ago they voted against the bylaw so we’ve been continuing,” Dupuis said.

Currently, provincial regulation of pesticide use requires landscaping companies to have a pesticide operating licence and to put several measures in place to mitigate possible risks.

For example, “lawn care companies can only apply pesticides to a maximum of 50 per cent of the area of a property in a given year,” according to a spokesperson for the province’s Department of Environment and Climate Change.

Story continues below advertisement

Dupuis doesn’t think that’s enough, and wants to see a ban in Shediac like the one adopted by Tracadie-Sheila in 2021.

“We are worried about the health effects those products have on children and the citizens, as well as the environment,” she said.

Certain pesticides can be harmful to human health, according to Health Canada, especially for children and women of childbearing age.

“When you have kids you worry about these things more and when you think about future generations it’s quite concerning. ” Dupuis said.

When reached by phone on Wednesday, Shediac Mayor Roger Caissie said the province’s climate change and environmental stewardship committee is currently examining the matter, and the town will follow whatever recommendation they make.

There is no specific timeline in which the committee needs to make it’s recommendation, but for Dupuis, the sooner the better.

“We would really like them to implement it this spring. We’ve waited long enough,” Dupuis said.

