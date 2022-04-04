Ontario funding to redevelop psychiatric emergency services at St. Joseph’s in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton has received $5 million in provincial funding for its emergency psychiatric department, as the demand for mental health services is at an all-time high.

Ontario health minister Christine Elliott made the announcement in front of the hospital on Monday, saying the money will be used to redevelop emergency psychiatric care at the Charlton campus.

“We know the pandemic has had an impact on the mental health of many individuals, leading to greatly increased demand for services here at St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton,” said Elliott.

The funding will also nearly double the physical size of the department from 3,700 square feet to 7,700 square feet and create two distinct areas for patients with different needs — one for patients experiencing more severe mental health and addictions crises and another area for those who would benefit from a less intensive, quieter environment.

Story continues below advertisement

Melissa Farrell, president of St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton, called the investment a “game-changer” as the hospital struggles to provide adequate mental health care in the space it currently has.

“A youth experiencing severe anxiety and pandemic attacks could be treated beside an adult experiencing a severe episode of psychosis or a senior with dementia who wanders,” she said.

“We wouldn’t treat these patients in the same way, nor in the same space normally. The types of intervention and levels of care they need are radically different.”

2:03 Ontario “staying the course” on public health restrictions despite sixth wave warnings Ontario “staying the course” on public health restrictions despite sixth wave warnings

The hospital has experienced a 33-per cent increase in urgent psychiatric care referrals since 2019 and Farrell said the demand for care is only getting more intense.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Maxine Lewis, who is joint chief of mental health and addictions for both St. Joe’s and Niagara Health, said the physical environment in which the hospital provides care plays a key role in aiding patients’ recovery.

“Having privacy, having family close by, and having a welcoming place to sit, think and tell their story is all part of caring for someone as a complete person.”

The renovation — which is also supported by $3.5 million from the St. Joseph’s Healthcare Foundation — is still in the planning stage, but is expected to involve adding more windows for natural light, along with colour schemes that provide a “calming atmosphere” and dedicated spaces for patients and their family members.

View image in full screen Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML