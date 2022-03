Send this page to someone via email

One person was charged after an assault at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay on Wednesday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, a hospital patient allegedly threw a glass that struck a nurse in the head.

The patient was arrested and charged with assault.

The accused — whose name was not released — will appear in court in Lindsay at a later date, police said.

