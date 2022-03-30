Menu

Canada

Ontario removing fee for police record checks for some volunteers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2022 11:26 am
Solicitor General Sylvia Jones responds to a question during a press conference at Queen's Park in Toronto on Friday, December 11, 2020. View image in full screen
Solicitor General Sylvia Jones responds to a question during a press conference at Queen's Park in Toronto on Friday, December 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Some Ontario volunteers will soon be able to get police record checks for free.

Removing the fee for criminal record checks and criminal record and judicial matters checks for volunteers was part of legislation the government passed late last year, and takes effect April 1.

The government says it will make it easier for Ontarians to volunteer at animal shelters, food banks, and other community organizations.

Volunteers will be able to receive up to five copies of those record checks for free.

Fees will still be charged by police services for volunteers needing vulnerable sector checks, which apply to work with children, seniors or people who have a disability.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones says eliminating fees will benefit charities and other organizations that rely on volunteers.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
