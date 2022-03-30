Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Cannabis

Cannabis retailer High Tide buying 2 stores in Ontario’s cottage country

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2022 7:36 am
FILE - In this April 6, 2018 photo, are the leaves of a marijuana plant inside a cultivation greenhouse in Bernalillo, N.M. Hispanic farmers and rural residents in New Mexico are concerned legislation that would allow small cannabis producers to boost their plant counts by as much as fivefold lacks any provision to ensure the producers have valid water rights. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File). View image in full screen
FILE - In this April 6, 2018 photo, are the leaves of a marijuana plant inside a cultivation greenhouse in Bernalillo, N.M. Hispanic farmers and rural residents in New Mexico are concerned legislation that would allow small cannabis producers to boost their plant counts by as much as fivefold lacks any provision to ensure the producers have valid water rights. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File). SMB ER DD ER

CALGARY — Cannabis retailer High Tide Inc. has signed a deal to buy Livonit Foods Inc., which operates two stores in Ontario under the Bud Heaven banner.

The company is paying $2.8 million in shares for the stores located in Bracebridge, Ont.

High Tide CEO Raj Grover says the deal helps it become a meaningful player in Ontario’s cottage country, a region where it did not have a presence.

Trending Stories

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval and other conditions, is expected to close in the coming weeks.

Read more: Cannabis drink regulations could change to let Canadians buy more at a time

High Tide has more than 100 locations across Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Story continues below advertisement

Its banners include Canna Cabana, Meta Cannabis Co. and Meta Cannabis Supply Co.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Marijuana tagCannabis tagbracebridge taghigh tide tagCannabis Retailer tagBracebridge Ontario tagHigh Tide Inc. tagRaj Grover tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers