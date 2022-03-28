Child-care deal a “game-changer” for Waterloo Region families, Redman says

Send this page to someone via email

Region of Waterloo Chair Karen Redman says having the Ontario Government sign a child-care agreement with the federal government will be a game-changer for local families.

The $13.2-billion deal announced on Monday would lower the cost of child care in the province to an average of $10 per day by 2025.

“High-quality care that fosters early childhood learning and development is critical for children to thrive,” Redman said in a statement.

“This funding will be a game-changer for families in Waterloo Region providing greater affordability and access to child care. We look forward to working closely with the provincial government and our community partners to transform child care in our Region.”

News of the deal between the two upper levels of government comes after the recent launch of Waterloo Region’s early years and child care plan.

It was developed following research and engagement with over 3,000 parents and community partners and the region said it is meant to strengthen the region’s child care system by increasing access, affordability, equity, quality and responsiveness and removing systemic barriers.

Its annual budget is pegged at around $71 million. Of that total, approximately $63 million is provided by the provincial and federal governments.

The region said it will continue to work with its provincial counterparts to finalize the plan with more details expected to be released over the coming weeks.

“This is a very exciting time for early years and child care programs,” said the region’s director of children’s services Barbara Cardow.

“With the increased financial support from the Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, the region, in collaboration with our community partners, will be able to meaningfully move forward on the strategic goals and actions in our 2022-2026 Early Years and Child Care Service System Plan to better serve children and families in Waterloo Region.”

The announcement follows the recent launch of the Region's Early Years and Child Care (EYCC) System Plan, 2022 – 2026. The funding announced today will significantly bolster the implementation of the Region’s System Plan. — Region of Waterloo #StandWithUkraine🇺🇦 (@RegionWaterloo) March 28, 2022