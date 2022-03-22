Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Jailed Putin critic Navalny found guilty of fraud by Russian court

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 22, 2022 7:58 am
Russia Navalny View image in full screen
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, right, is seen via a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, standing during a court session in Pokrov, Vladimir region, about 100 kilometres east of Moscow, Russia on March 22. The Russian authorities are seeking a 13-year prison sentence for Navalny in a trial Kremlin critics see as an attempt to keep President Vladimir Putin's most ardent foe in prison for as long as possible. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

A Russian court found jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny guilty of large-scale fraud and contempt of court on Tuesday, a move likely to see the time that President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critic spends in jail extended by years.

Navalny is already serving a two-and-a-half sentence at a prison camp east of Moscow for parole violations related to charges he says were fabricated to thwart his political ambitions.

In the latest criminal case against him, which he has also dismissed as politically motivated, he could have up to 13 years added to that sentence.

Read more: Putin critic Navalny assists Canada in latest list of Russian sanctions, Trudeau says

A gaunt Navalny stood beside his lawyers in a room filled with prison security officers as the judge read out the accusations against him. The 45-year-old seemed unfazed, looking down as he flipped through court documents.

Story continues below advertisement

Prosecutors had asked the court to send him to a maximum-security penal colony for 13 years on charges of fraud and contempt of court. A ruling is expected later on Tuesday.

Judge Margarita Kotova said Navalny had committed a criminal offence by publicly insulting the court.

Trending Stories

She confirmed he had pleaded not guilty to the fraud charges against him.

Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine conflict: Trudeau announces new sanctions against 10 ‘complicit’ Russians' Russia-Ukraine conflict: Trudeau announces new sanctions against 10 ‘complicit’ Russians
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Trudeau announces new sanctions against 10 ‘complicit’ Russians – Mar 7, 2022

Navalny was jailed last year when he returned to Russia after receiving medical treatment in Germany following a poison attack with a Soviet-era nerve agent during a visit to Siberia in 2020. Navalny blamed Putin for the attack.

The Kremlin said it had seen no evidence that Navalny was poisoned and denied any Russian role if he was.

After the last court hearing into his case on March 15, Navalny struck a typically defiant tone, writing via Instagram: “If the prison term is the price of my human right to say things that need to be said … then they can ask for 113 years. I will not renounce my words or deeds.”

Story continues below advertisement

Russian authorities have cast Navalny and his supporters as subversives determined to destabilize Russia with backing from the West. Many of Navalny’s allies have fled Russia rather than face restrictions or jail at home.

Navalny’s opposition movement has been labeled “extremist” and shut down, although his supporters continue to express their political stance, including their opposition to Moscow’s military intervention in Ukraine, on social media.

(Writing by Kevin Liffey/Reuters reporters;Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

© 2022 Reuters
Russia tagUkraine tagVladimir Putin tagRussia Ukraine tagUkraine news tagUkraine Russia tagRussia News tagrussia invades ukraine tagRussia Ukraine news tagUkraine Russia news tagAlexei Navalny tagvladimir putin russia ukraine war tagNavalny tagNavalny Ukraine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers