Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

U.S. oilfield companies Halliburton, Schlumberger draw back from Russia

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 19, 2022 12:31 pm
Click to play video: 'What is driving high fuel prices and how long will they last?' What is driving high fuel prices and how long will they last?
WATCH: What is driving high fuel prices and how long will they last?

U.S. oilfield services companies Halliburton Co HAL.N and Schlumberger said on Friday they have suspended or halted Russia operations in response to U.S. sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The disclosures followed widespread departures by energy, retail and consumer goods businesses and a series of European Union and U.S. bans on providing oil technology to Russia or importing its energy products.

Halliburton said it immediately suspended future business and would wind down its operations in Russia after earlier ending shipments of sanctioned parts and products to the country.

Read more: Canada can increase oil exports to U.S., but won’t be enough to fill Russia gap: experts

Schlumberger has ceased new investment and technology deployment while continuing with existing activity in compliance with international laws and sanctions, the company said in a statement late on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

“We urge a cessation of the conflict and a restoration of safety and security in the region,” Schlumberger Chief Executive Olivier Le Peuch said.

Trending Stories

Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes declined to comment on its Russia operations. ​

Click to play video: 'Could higher oil prices lead to higher costs for air travel?' Could higher oil prices lead to higher costs for air travel?
Could higher oil prices lead to higher costs for air travel?

Energy companies BP PLC BP.L, Shell RDSa.L, Equinor ASA EQNR.OLand Exxon Mobil have suspended business or announced plans to exit their Russia operations.

Russia, which calls its invasion of Ukraine a “special military operation”, is among the world’s largest oil and gas producers and exports 7 million to 8 million barrels per day of crude and oil products.

Its energy operations rely largely on home-grown service providers.

-Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Gary McWilliams and Liz Hampton; Editing by Arun Koyyur

© 2022 Reuters
Russia tagUkraine tagRussia sanctions tagRussia war tagRussian Invasion tagUkraine Russia war tagu.s. oil tagRussia oil tagHalliburton tagU.S. and Russia tagSchlumberger tagRussia economic sanctions tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers