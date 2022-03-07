Kingston homeless community celebrates life of Barry Badour

Send this page to someone via email

A group of Kingstonians came together Sunday to celebrate the life of a shining star among the local community of unhoused people.

Barry Badour passed away on Feb. 15 of an apparent heart attack. On Sunday, friends and family gathered to celebrate his accomplishments.

“We miss Barry a lot and he was a big part of our community and our daily lives. He was a big part of my daily life,” said Chrystal Wilson who is the Executive Director of Our Livable Solutions.

“Barry was… I don’t know what to say. He’d do anything for anybody. He overflowed with kindness,” said long time friend of Badour Brad “Gator” Joyce.

Badour was known in Portsmouth Olympic Harbour for his role in helping make the Our Livable Solutions tiny home project a reality.

Over the last year, Badour and many others moved into what became a safe, tight-knit community for people who struggled to maintain a roof over their heads.

“By walking with us and showing us his struggles and his journey, he was able to help us learn how to forge new paths forward towards ending homelessness,” said Wilson.

His passing leaves an empty space at cabin number five and to commemorate Barry, that number has been retired and replaced with 11.

Badour will be remembered as a jovial, big personality fond of singing songs and making others smile and he will also be remembered as one of the driving forces behind the Portsmouth Harbour tiny homes that have helped so many.