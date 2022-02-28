Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Mild start to March with a chance of showers

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted February 28, 2022 1:52 pm
The chance of showers returns midday Tuesday. View image in full screen
The chance of showers returns midday Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

Pockets of mixed precipitation linger during the final day of February as the mercury makes its way up to mid-single digits in the afternoon.

Temperatures fall toward the freezing mark Monday night with rain before rebounding toward double digits to start March on Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies with the chance of showers.

Rain slides through the region Monday night into Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
Rain slides through the region Monday night into Tuesday morning. SkyTracker Weather

The risk of rain lingers on Wednesday as clouds and the chance of showers sticks around for the rest of the week.

Daytime highs will hover in mid-to-upper single digits through Friday and into the weekend.

Sunny breaks are expected to return just in time for the first weekend of March.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

