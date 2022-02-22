Several drivers charged with impaired driving in Peterborough, City of Kawartha Lakes: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough and the City of Kawartha Lakes laid several impaired driving charges over the weekend.

On Sunday around 3 p.m. in Peterborough, police responded to a vehicle crashed into a snowbank. Peterborough Police Service officers discovered the car had left the area. Officers then received a second call about a vehicle being driven erratically in the area of Chemong and Towerhill roads in the north end.

With the help of a witness, officers located the vehicle in a parking lot. The driver was determined to be impaired.

A 52-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 9.

On Saturday around 4 a.m., officers responded to reports of a vehicle in the ditch in the area of Bensfort Road and Otonabee Drive. Officers arrived and located another vehicle attempted to get the other out of the ditch. Police determined the driver of the vehicle in the ditch was impaired.

The 37-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving.

The accused was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 15.

City of Kawartha Lakes

On Sunday around 6:30 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes OPP officers responded to a multi-vehicle collision. No injuries were reported.

Police say one driver was asked to provide a breath sample. However, OPP say the driver refused to comply and was arrested.

Joel Reynolds, 63, of Janetville in the City of Kawartha Lakes was charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on March 24.

On Saturday around 9 a.m., OPP conducted a traffic stop on County Road 36 and determined the driver was impaired.

Michael McQuade, 62, of Port Perry, Ont., was arrested and charged with impaired driving.

OPP say the accused had his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on March 17.