Kingston police say child pornography suspect has ties to Port Hope, Ont.

A Kingston, Ont., man is facing a number of child pornography-related charges following a two-month investigation that began late last year.

According to Kingston police, officers began investigating on Dec. 13, 2021.

An arrest was made on Wednesday, following a search warrant that was executed at an apartment in the west end of Kingston.

Police say, “an examination of the evidence seized at that location revealed evidence of files and imagery believed to meet the Criminal Code definition of child pornography.”

Sixty-year-old Stephen LeClair was arrested and charged with two counts of possessing child pornography, one count of accessing child pornography, and one count of making child pornography.

According to Kingston police, LeClair was an active member within the Port Hope community, specifically the Anglican Church, and detectives are asking anyone who may have information in relation to these offences to contact the investigating officer, Det. Kevin Closs.

