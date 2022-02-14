Menu

Canada

Montreal mom, daughter spread love to the homeless, one muffin at a time

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted February 14, 2022 4:00 pm
A mother and daughter spent Valentine's Day handing out muffins at a Montreal metro station. Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. View image in full screen
A mother and daughter spent Valentine's Day handing out muffins at a Montreal metro station. Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Karol Dahl/Global News

A Montreal-area mother and daughter decided to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a special way.

Maeva Auclair, a high school student, had the day off from school on Monday.

She could have spent the day at home but instead, she decided to do something nice for others.

Global News happened on the pair by chance at a metro station in Montreal.

The two had stuffed their backpacks with homemade muffins so they could hand out sweet treats to those experiencing homelessness.

“It’s just to spread love on Valentine’s Day,” said Auclair, who came up with the idea.

Love, she said, is something that has been missing from many people’s lives during the pandemic.

“The COVID situation deprives us of human warmness, so it was a way to give some kind of warmth,” added her mother, Isabelle Allard.

So far, the treats have been well received.

“They looked surprised, but they are very thankful and so it gives us a lot,” Allard said.

Although this was the first time the pair made muffins to hand out in the metro, it might become a Valentine’s Day tradition.

“It was fun,” said Auclair.

“We had a great day together,” her mom agreed. “It was a nice activity to do together.”

