Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Peterborough Nordic Club continues to grow amid pandemic

By Caley Bedore Global News
Posted February 10, 2022 2:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Peterborough Nordic Club continues to grow amid pandemic' Peterborough Nordic Club continues to grow amid pandemic
Like many outdoor activities during the pandemic, cross country skiing has seen a bump in popularity. But did you know you can access a groomed trail in Peterborough, Ont.? Caley Bedore has more on this edition of Out & About.

The Peterborough Nordic Club was founded five years ago with the hope of bringing cross-country skiing to Peterborough, Ont.

Now, the not-for-profit organization maintains a stretch of the Trans Canada Trail extending from Atkinson Road to Jackson Park.

“Jackson Park is such a gem,” said club president Dave Dame. “Ninety per cent of our population (in Peterborough) live within a five-kilometre radius of the park so it is very accessible.”

The portion of the trail looked after by the club is under Otonabee Region Conservation Authority (ORCA) jurisdiction.

Read more: How to enjoy cross country skiing this winter

“We’ve got four kilometres of trail,” said Dame. “We have an agreement with ORCA and we take care of the trail and they grant us access to it.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

That means the group is able to groom the trail for use. Access to the trail is not exclusive to club members, but Dame said membership fees of just $50 per year allow them to maintain the area.

He added that interest in the club is growing.

“We’ve got about 127 members this year,” said Dame. “We have certainly seen our numbers increase due to COVID, people are outdoors, they are active, and they are really appreciating the grooming and work we are doing to allow them to enjoy the trail.”

Read more: Cross-country skiing more popular than ever in Edmonton

Brian Brown took up cross-country skiing four years ago. Now club vice-president, he said it is a great way to unwind for people of all ages.

“It is something that I was never into when I was younger, I got into it later in life,” said Brown. “It is good for mental health and it is just a good way to get outside and get some exercise.”

For more information or to join the club, you can visit the Peterborough Nordic Club website.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
winter activities tagCross Country Skiing tagOutdoor Activities tagthings to do tagPeterborough events tagNordic skiing tagPeterborough Nordic Club tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers