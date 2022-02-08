Menu

Probes of Montreal-area high school ordered after coaches arrested on sex charges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 8, 2022 11:59 am
New collective calling for action following arrest of 3 Montreal basketball coaches
WATCH: There are renewed calls for the government to create a law protecting students against sexual violence. The push for change comes just days after three Montreal high school basketball coaches were charged with sex crimes involving at least two minors. Members of the sport say it's time for a collective reflection on unacceptable behaviour from coaches.

Two investigations have been ordered into the allegedly toxic climate at a Montreal high school where three coaches were arrested on sex charges last week.

In a statement, the Marguerite-Bourgeoys school board says that after seeing reports about the situation at École secondaire Saint-Laurent, the board has ordered an independent probe.

Read more: Group seeks new law to protect students from sexual violence

Also Tuesday, Education Minister Jean-François Roberge announced he’d ordered a departmental investigation at the school under a provision of the Education Act.

In the aftermath of the arrests of three basketball coaches on sex-related charges last week, witnesses told La Presse they’d tried to denounce the alleged abuse of coaches, but a climate of verbal abuse and intimidation allegedly prevailed in the girls basketball program.

Read more: Montreal police seek potential victims after 3 high school coaches charged with sex crimes

Last Wednesday, police arrested Daniel Lacasse and Charles-Xavier Boislard, both 43, and Robert Luu, 31. Together they face eight charges involving two female victims, with the offences alleged to have occurred between 2008 and 2017.

The school board, known in Quebec as a service centre, says it has hired an external firm to establish a “fair portrait” of the situation and says it is committed to the safety and well-being of students and staff.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
