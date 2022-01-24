Ontario provides $2.5M to Kawartha Ethanol in Havelock to expand production for hand sanitizer

The Ontario government is providing $2.5 million to help Kawartha Ethanol in Havelock to expand its production capabilities for hand sanitizers to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday morning, Vic Fedeli, minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, announced the funding through the Ontario Together Fund. It coincides with the company’s $37M investment to boost its production of high-grade, pure ethanol for hand sanitizers and disinfectants.

Launched in April 2020, Kawartha Ethanol company president Darrel Drain says its corn production facility has the annual capacity to produce 100 million litres of fuel-grade ethanol. The Hwy. 7 based company says the latest investment will help expand capacity to produce 60 million litres of high-grade pure ethanol for sanitizer annually.

“Kawartha Ethanol is appreciative of this critical support from the Government of Ontario that will enhance our efforts to address the challenges of the pandemic while expanding with new products in new markets and creating and retaining jobs in the region,” stated Drain. “As one of the largest private employers in Peterborough County, the Drain Bros. family of companies, including Kawartha Ethanol will continue to contribute to a strong Made in Ontario economy in future, thanks in part to this funding support.

Drain said part of the expansion plans include hiring 16 people — mostly lab technicians.

Kawartha Ethanol works with local farmers to buy corn for its ethanol production.

Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith says “well-paying” jobs in the region will be created and protected by the company and province’s investments.

“These jobs will support families and local businesses in the township now and years into the future,” said Smith. “Kawartha Ethanol will now be able to retool to support the domestic manufacturing of products used to keep people and workplaces safe.”

NEW: Kawartha Ethanol in Havelock is investing $37M to expand production to manufacture high-grade, pure ethanol for hand sanitizers and disinfectants to help in our fight against COVID-19. We’re proud to support with $2.5M from the Ontario Together Fund.https://t.co/sNLQjeGziX pic.twitter.com/3VEIrbUB4Q — Victor Fedeli (@VictorFedeli) January 24, 2022

“Through the Ontario Together Fund, our government is making strategic investments in domestic businesses with the ideas and solutions to help us through this pandemic and put us on the road to economic recovery,” said Fedeli. “Kawartha Ethanol and their new capacity to make high-grade ethanol for sanitizer is another example of Ontario innovation at its very best. Ontario manufacturers continue to enhance our resilience to any challenge while strengthening our economy.”

The Ontario Together Fund aims to improve the province’s domestic supply chain, promote Ontario’s MedTech ecosystem and bolster manufacturing sector.

