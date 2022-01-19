Ontario launches inquest into 2018 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Quinn MacDougall

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario is set to begin an inquest into a 2018 shooting death of then 19-year-old Quinn MacDougall following an interaction with the Hamilton Police Service.

The province’s coroners office in Hamilton has announced the probe will start February 28.

Expected to last 10 days, the investigation will hear from approximately 21 witnesses.

“The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Mr. MacDougall’s death,” regional supervising coroner Dr. Karen Schiff said in a release.

“The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.”

MacDougall was shot on Hamilton’s Mountain in the late afternoon of April 3, 2018 after police responded to several 911 calls made about a “man with a gun.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police made contact with MacDougall at a townhouse complex on Caledon Avenue north of Tyrone Drive.

A Special Investigations Unit (SIU) report said multiple witnesses shared similar stories with investigators alleging that MacDougall, armed with a knife, charged without warning at the plainclothes officer, who was seated in a vehicle.

The SIU cleared officers after determining the shots fired by police were justified.

The inquest will be public and is expected to be conducted by video conference. Dr. David Eden will preside as inquest officer and Graeme Leach will be the inquest counsel.

Global News has reached out to Hamilton police for comment.