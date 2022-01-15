Ontario investment to add 300 student, 88 child care spaces in London, Ont.

The Ontario government says it’s investing nearly $10 million to build and improve two London, Ont., schools.
In a release issued Saturday, the provincial government said the investment will aim to support the creation of 300 student spaces and 88 licensed child care spaces.
The first project involves $7.2 million in improvements to Eagle Heights Public School at 284 Oxford St. W. It will add 300 new elementary student spaces.
The other project will see the government provide $2.7 million for a new child care centre at Northeast London Elementary School at a London site to be acquired.
This project includes adding 88 child care spaces, an infant room, two toddler rooms and two preschool rooms.
“The projects are part of a provincewide investment of more than $600 million to support new school and child care spaces,” the statement read. “The overall investment will support 78 school and child care related projects.”
