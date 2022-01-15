Menu

Education

Ontario investment to add 300 student, 88 child care spaces in London, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted January 15, 2022 2:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News speaks with Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce as schools prepare to reopen' Global News speaks with Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce as schools prepare to reopen
WATCH: Global News spoke with Ontario’s Education Minister Stephen Lecce on Thursday, as students and teachers across the province prepare to return to the classroom on Monday.

The Ontario government says it’s investing nearly $10 million to build and improve two London, Ont., schools.

In a release issued Saturday, the provincial government said the investment will aim to support the creation of 300 student spaces and 88 licensed child care spaces.

Read more: COVID-19: TVDSB families rallying to buy additional HEPA filters for schools

The first project involves $7.2 million in improvements to Eagle Heights Public School at 284 Oxford St. W. It will add 300 new elementary student spaces.

The other project will see the government provide $2.7 million for a new child care centre at Northeast London Elementary School at a London site to be acquired.

This project includes adding 88 child care spaces, an infant room, two toddler rooms and two preschool rooms.

Read more: COVID-19: London rapid test site will no longer test school-aged children, TVFHT says

“The projects are part of a provincewide investment of more than $600 million to support new school and child care spaces,” the statement read. “The overall investment will support 78 school and child care related projects.”

Click to play video: 'AUDIO: Doug Ford confirms Ontario schools to reopen for in-person learning on Jan. 17' AUDIO: Doug Ford confirms Ontario schools to reopen for in-person learning on Jan. 17
