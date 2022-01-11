January 15 – Alzheimer Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories

Over 50,000 Albertans are living with dementia. Many feel alone and uncertain of who can help. The Alzheimer Society of Alberta and the Northwest Territories offers services and information to those living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias and their care partners. While there is no known cause or cure for Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias, there is hope for creating a better tomorrow.

Find out more about Alzheimer’s and other dementias and the resources available by listening to Talk To The Experts this Saturday from noon to 1:00pm on 630 CHED.