Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Advertisement

January 15 – Alzheimer Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted January 11, 2022 1:17 pm
January 15 – Alzheimer Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories - image View image in full screen

Over 50,000 Albertans are living with dementia. Many feel alone and uncertain of who can help. The Alzheimer Society of Alberta and the Northwest Territories offers services and information to those living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias and their care partners. While there is no known cause or cure for Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias, there is hope for creating a better tomorrow.

Find out more about Alzheimer’s and other dementias and the resources available by listening to Talk To The Experts this Saturday from noon to 1:00pm on 630 CHED.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
630 CHED Talk to the Experts tagAlzheimer Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories tagAlzheimers 630 ched tagdementia 630 ched tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers