SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Feds promise to do all they can for Bearskin Lake in Ontario, but no word on military help

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 7, 2022 2:00 pm
Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Dominic LeBlanc is seen via videoconference as Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos looks on during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic and the omicron variant, in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. View image in full screen
Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Dominic LeBlanc is seen via videoconference as Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos looks on during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic and the omicron variant, in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

OTTAWA — Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the government will do whatever it can to support Indigenous communities, such as Bearskin Lake, facing COVID-19 crises.

At a news conference today, LeBlanc says fellow ministers are in frequent contact with their provincial counterparts to co-ordinate aid.

Bearskin Lake, a First Nation in northern Ontario, has declared an emergency after COVID-19 infected nearly half of its 400 residents.

Trending Stories

The scale of the outbreak has meant that a large proportion of the community is isolating and there are not enough people to deliver essential services, including the distribution of food, water and wood to households.

Read more: Bearskin Lake First Nation waiting for military help after COVID outbreak

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says Patty Hajdu, minister for Indigenous services, is in daily contact with leaders of Indigenous communities to make sure they have enough rapid tests, tracing support and vaccines.

Story continues below advertisement

Duclos did not comment on whether military aid would be sent to Bearskin Lake.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagFederal Government tagOntario COVID tagCanadian Government tagDominic LeBlanc tagontario first nation tagBearskin Lake First Nation tagBearskin Lake First Nation COVID outbreak tagBearskin Lake tagfirst nation covid outbreak tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers