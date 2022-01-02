Mother rings in new year with the birth of her son — the first 2022 baby in Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

Not all superheroes wear capes. The first real world superhero of the year could be Janice Tremblay who welcomed the first baby of 2022 at Kingston General Hospital just before 3 am on January 1st — amid strict COVID-19 procedures.

Tremblay and her husband were exposed to an asymptomatic person with COVID-19 on December 29th. As a result, Tremblay had to go through labour and delivery without her partner.

“His name is Ethan Robert Tremblay and he weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces” said Tremblay over ZOOM from her hospital room.

“He was a little bit small and he was having a little bit of laboured breathing, so they did take him up to the NICU just to look after him and be cautious, and make sure everything is fine and he’s doing really well up there right now,” she said.

“It was sad and a little bit disappointing,” she said referring to her husband missing the birth.

Tremblay was able to spend time with her son before she was put in Isolation. Now she is unable to visit Ethan in the NICU.

“They still gave me a good couple of minutes just to hold him,” she said.

“The staff have all been really supportive in that way and the nurse up in the NICU has called me a couple of times just to give me updates in my room,” Tremblay said.

Despite being separated, the Mom of two says she’s staying positive and looking forward to being reunited with her New Year’s Baby, who decided to come 10 days early.

The hope is Ethan will be out of the NICU on January 2nd, and they’ll be able to go home to dad, Joel, and big sister, Alida, who is 2. She has been practicing how to take care of a baby with her dolls.

Ringing in the new year with her son’s birth wasn’t what Tremblay had in mind but she says it’ll be a fun story for years to come.

“He was my big New Year’s surprise and my new New Year’s Resolution.”