Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Mother rings in new year with the birth of her son — the first 2022 baby in Kingston

By Jonna Semple Global News
Posted January 2, 2022 8:56 am
Click to play video: 'The first baby of 2022 at KGH is a boy!' The first baby of 2022 at KGH is a boy!
The Tremblay family welcomes their second child, Ethan Robert as the first baby of 2022 at Kingston General Hospital

Not all superheroes wear capes. The first real world superhero of the year could be Janice Tremblay who welcomed the first baby of 2022 at Kingston General Hospital just before 3 am on January 1st — amid strict COVID-19 procedures.

Tremblay and her husband were exposed to an asymptomatic person with COVID-19 on December 29th. As a result, Tremblay had to go through labour and delivery without her partner.

“His name is Ethan Robert Tremblay and he weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces” said Tremblay over ZOOM from her hospital room.

“He was a little bit small and he was having a little bit of laboured breathing, so they did take him up to the NICU just to look after him and be cautious, and make sure everything is fine and he’s doing really well up there right now,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: London, Ont. researchers to study pandemic’s impact on those who gave birth during COVID-19

“It was sad and a little bit disappointing,” she said referring to her husband missing the birth.

Trending Stories

Tremblay was able to spend time with her son before she was put in Isolation. Now she is unable to visit Ethan in the NICU.

“They still gave me a good couple of minutes just to hold him,” she said.

“The staff have all been really supportive in that way and the nurse up in the NICU has called me a couple of times just to give me updates in my room,” Tremblay said.

Read more: Kingston family holds thank-you fundraiser for hospital that saved baby’s life

Despite being separated, the Mom of two says she’s staying positive and looking forward to being reunited with her New Year’s Baby, who decided to come 10 days early.

The hope is Ethan will be out of the NICU on January 2nd, and they’ll be able to go home to dad, Joel, and big sister, Alida, who is 2. She has been practicing how to take care of a baby with her dolls.

Story continues below advertisement

Ringing in the new year with her son’s birth wasn’t what Tremblay had in mind but she says it’ll be a fun story for years to come.

“He was my big New Year’s surprise and my new New Year’s Resolution.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New Year's Baby tagFirst baby of 2022 tag2022 Baby tagJanice Tremblay tagBaby 2022 tagFirst Baby at KGH tagKingston General Hospital Baby tagKingston New Year's Baby tagNew Year's Baby Kingston tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers