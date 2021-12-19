Menu

News

Rescues in Newfoundland and Manitoba team up to find dogs new homes on the East Coast

By Marissa Turton Global News
Posted December 19, 2021 7:43 pm
Dozens of dogs and puppies from northern Manitoba communities are on their way to new homes on the east coast, thanks to a pair of dog rescues and a chartered plane.
Dozens of dogs and puppies from northern Manitoba communities are on their way to new homes on the east coast, thanks to a pair of dog rescues and a chartered plane. Arsalan Saeed / Global News

Dozens of dogs and puppies from northern Manitoba communities are on their way to new homes on the east coast.

K9 Advocates Manitoba says it teamed up with another rescue in Newfoundland to make the transfer of around 70 dogs.

“They’re off to Newfoundland. They will go into foster care and then they will get assessed — they will get their vetting — and then they will get adopted out,” says Jackie Hanna of K9 Advocates, adding this is the largest cargo transfer they’ve done.

Dozens of dogs and puppies from northern Manitoba communities are on their way to new homes on the east coast, thanks to a pair of dog rescues and a chartered plane.
Dozens of dogs and puppies from northern Manitoba communities are on their way to new homes on the east coast, thanks to a pair of dog rescues and a chartered plane. Arsalan Saeed / Global News

Their counterpart, Rescue NL, managed to raise over $50,000 to charter a plane, which departed from Winnipeg on Saturday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Heather Ballard, with Rescue NL, said the process to retrieve the dogs, provide them with proper care and then transfer them to be rehomed, takes a large team.

“We hope to continue to help with the problem here and continue to take dogs. There’s a lot of rescues [in Manitoba], but they need help from other provinces,” Ballard says.
