Cameco donates $50K each to Northumberland Fare Share Food Bank, Green Wood Coalition

Cameco is providing $100,000 to be shared equally between the Northumberland Fare Share Food Bank and Green Wood Coalition in Port Hope, Ont.

Cameco president and CEO Tim Gitzel was in Port Hope on Friday to tour the food hank and present the cheques to the recipients.

“Organizations like Northumberland Fare Share Food Bank and Green Wood Coalition deserve a lot of recognition for the work they do to help lift people up and make a positive difference to the lives of everyone they touch,” stated Gitzel.

“Our communities are made stronger because of this work, and we are grateful to be able to provide support that will help these organizations as they continue to provide important services and resources.”

The food bank — with locations in Port Hope and Cobourg — each week serves approximately 500 people in Northumberland County facing food security. Chairperson Helen Donovan says the $50,000 donation is the largest ever to the organization and will help manage escalating food costs, address increase user demand and enhance volunteer safety.

“We are extremely grateful to Cameco for this significant contribution,” said Donvan. “Our funding is based entirely on the generosity of donors, and we are never quite sure what that amount will be.

“This donation helps provide some certainty at the beginning of the year and enables us to develop specific plans for expansion and provide greater support for our neighbours.”

The Green Wood Coalition focuses on assisting the hungry, homeless and those needing health care by helping them navigate support systems and barriers to housing, income, health care and food security. Executive director David Sheffield says Cameco’s donation will boost outreach and education programs and will help expand the organization’s RedPath program which provides support for addictions.

“This generous gift from Cameco makes it possible for us to offer additional drug addiction recovery options, based in our home community,” said Sheffield.

“Given the current opioid crisis, the timing is critical and this project will activate individuals who have lived experience with addiction to use their expertise to improve prevention, education and treatment.”

Cameco is one of the world’s largest providers of uranium fuel and is a major employer in Port Hope and Cobourg with its uranium conversion and fuel manufacturing facilities.