Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

University of Regina study highlights how detrimental COVID-19 has been for health care workers

By Troy Charles Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 3:07 pm
Hospital staff in the emergency department. View image in full screen
Hospital staff in the emergency department. Credit: Alberta Health Services

It’s no secret that Canada’s healthcare workers have borne the brunt of the pandemic.

The consequences are on full display in a new University of Regina survey study entitled: “Have Saskatchewan Health Care Workers Reached a Breaking Point”?

Data for the survey was collected at four different points throughout the pandemic. Baseline data from May of 2020 was compared to the most recent data collected this past November.

Read more: Staff recruitment, retention remain paramount for Saskatchewan’s health-care industry

Roughly 4,000 Saskatchewan health care staff completed the survey.

The research was headed by Sean Tucker, an Occupational Health & Safety rofessor at U of R.

Story continues below advertisement

“We saw in the written comments that quite a lot of workers are struggling with understaffing. They really spelled out the linkages between working short and burnout. They’re feeling helpless about the situation,” said Tucker.

University of Regina View image in full screen
University of Regina. University of Regina

Survey findings concluded that nearly 1 in 4 workers are probably experiencing mental illness. And 44% of healthcare staff are more likely to leave their profession compared to before the pandemic.

Trending Stories
University of Regina View image in full screen
University of Regina. University of Regina

CUPE Local 5430 represents healthcare workers in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Their president, Bashir Jalloh, has seen the results of these findings first-hand with his members.

“It’s having a significant effect on them. They’re being deprived of taking holidays. And even when they are taking time off they are constantly being called back into work.”

Read more: 2021 seeing increase in health-care workers leaving SHA

This burnout is severely affecting the industry’s ability to retain and recruit healthcare staff.

At the Canadian Medical Association, President Dr. Katharine Smart explained the crisis facing health care professionals.

“We do not have enough doctors or nurses for the population, and this has been made acutely worse by the pandemic. We’re seeing new levels of people leaving because they’ve found the pandemic untenable for them to be able to carry on.”

Tucker is hopeful the results of the survey can be applied to finding real world solutions for health care professionals across the board.

Regina tagUniversity of Regina tagHealth Care Workers tagRegina General Hospital tagBurnout tagCOVD-19 tagResearch Survey tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers