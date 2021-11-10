Menu

Politics

Doug Ford asks Ontario municipalities not to seek own child-care deals amid federal talks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2021 11:46 am
Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends a press briefing in Toronto, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. View image in full screen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends a press briefing in Toronto, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

CALEDON, Ont. — Ontario Premier Doug Ford wants municipalities to wait for his government to strike a deal with Ottawa on child care instead of trying to start their own negotiations.

Ford made the comments today as some city councils have started formally considering asking Ottawa to work with them on $10-per-day child care as federal-provincial talks continue.

Read more: Ontario municipalities consider direct talks with Ottawa on cheaper child care

Toronto city council was to consider a motion on the topic this week, Niagara Regional council has asked staff to investigate their options and Hamilton councillors are set to discuss it later this month.

The federal Liberal government has made deals with seven provinces and one territory on its $30-billion, five-year child care plan, but Ontario has yet to sign on.

Ford says the province can negotiate a better deal if it stays united.

He says he’s “pleading” with municipalities not to make “side-deals” with the federal government as talks continue.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
