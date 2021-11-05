Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 Vancouver police officers suspended without pay after taking photos next to a body

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted November 5, 2021 8:55 pm
Two Vancouver police officers were reassigned after one was filmed taking pictures of the other next to a dead body at Third Beach in February 2021. View image in full screen
Two Vancouver police officers were reassigned after one was filmed taking pictures of the other next to a dead body at Third Beach in February 2021. Submitted

Two Vancouver police officers were suspended without pay after one was caught taking photos of the other posing next to a body at Third Beach, Global News has learned.

The disturbing incident in February saw both officers reassigned to non-deployable positions, as the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner (OPCC) launched an investigation.

Sources have confirmed the OPCC ordered the temporary suspensions as a reprimand for what the office deemed “discreditable conduct.”

Read more: 2 Vancouver police officers ‘reassigned’ after officer filmed posing for photos next to dead body

“I think it’s a satisfactory outcome. It shows the police disown this type of behaviour,” said Zac Ratcliffe, who saw the two officers “laughing and joking” near the body on Feb. 24.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was just an absolutely surprising thing to witness and I’m glad they’re receiving some type of condemnation from the police.”

The officers should also have received some kind of sensitivity training, he added, “because it seems ludicrous they think it could be acceptable to take a photo” next to the body.

Click to play video: 'Conduct of VPD members under investigation after actions caught on camera by bystander' Conduct of VPD members under investigation after actions caught on camera by bystander
Conduct of VPD members under investigation after actions caught on camera by bystander – Feb 25, 2021

By email, the Vancouver Police Department declined to confirm the specific disciplinary actions ordered by the OPCC for the officers.

“The two members have received and served the discipline handed down by the OPCC,” a spokesperson wrote.

In an annual report released last month, the OPCC said it saw an increase in complaints about police conduct in B.C. this year. The majority — 53 per cent per cent — were about the VPD.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
vancouver police tagVPD tagVancouver Police Department tagVancouver crime tagOPCC tagOffice of the Police Complaints Commissioner tagVancouver police caught posing with dead body tagVancouver police pose with dead body tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers