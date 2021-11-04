Menu

Crime

Sherbrooke, Que., police officer faces sex assault charge after police watchdog probe

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2021 2:51 pm
A Sherbrooke police car. View image in full screen
A file photo of a Sherbrooke, Que. police cruiser. The Canadian Press Images/Charles-Antoine Auger

Quebec’s independent police watchdog says an officer from Sherbrooke, Que., is facing a sexual assault charge.

In a statement, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes says Samuel Ducharme was the subject of a modified warrant and was arrested earlier Thursday.

Read more: Montreal police officer Roger Frechette acquitted of sexual assault charge

The watchdog says he met with investigators and will be released under a promise to appear at the provincial courthouse on Dec. 3 in Sherbrooke, about 150 kilometres east of Montreal.

The 40-year-old Ducharme faces one count of sexual assault.

Read more: Why sex assault survivors may stay in touch with their perpetrator

The watchdog says the alleged crime took place in the course of his duties on Aug. 19, 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

It says it won’t comment further as the matter is before the courts.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
