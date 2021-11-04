Sherbrooke, Que., police officer faces sex assault charge after police watchdog probe

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s independent police watchdog says an officer from Sherbrooke, Que., is facing a sexual assault charge.

In a statement, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes says Samuel Ducharme was the subject of a modified warrant and was arrested earlier Thursday.

The watchdog says he met with investigators and will be released under a promise to appear at the provincial courthouse on Dec. 3 in Sherbrooke, about 150 kilometres east of Montreal.

The 40-year-old Ducharme faces one count of sexual assault.

The watchdog says the alleged crime took place in the course of his duties on Aug. 19, 2021.

It says it won’t comment further as the matter is before the courts.