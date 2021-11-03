90% of cut health-care services to resume this month: Saskatchewan premier

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says health-care services that were cancelled during the province’s fourth wave of COVID-19 are to resume soon.

In the past few months, the Saskatchewan Health Authority made 275 cuts to health care so that staff could be redeployed to help with the surge.

During question period at the legislature, Moe announced that 60 per cent of those services are to return starting next week, followed by 75 per cent the following week.

He said by the end of November, 90 per cent of cancelled services and programs are to resume.

Health Minister Paul Merriman says some of the first to return are to include therapies for children and other pediatric care.

Story continues below advertisement

Cases in Saskatchewan continue to decline: the province reported 173 new infections today for a total of 1,765 active cases.