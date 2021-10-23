Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Forest City Film Festival brings back ‘Music Video’ category

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 23, 2021 3:54 pm
The Forest City Film Festival features more than 90 films playing from now until Oct. 30. View image in full screen
The Forest City Film Festival features more than 90 films playing from now until Oct. 30. Andrew Graham / Global News

As it returns to in-person screenings, the Forest City Film Festival (FCFF) is bringing back the “Music Video” category for the second year in a row in London, Ont.

The category was open to all artists and their creative teams, with the submissions being narrowed down from 26 to 14 by a committee.

“Film and music are a perfect pairing. Both enhance each other and so our music video category is an essential part of celebrating all things film in Southwestern Ontario at the Forest City Film Festival,” said Dorothy Downs, executive director.

“The music video is a great way for filmmakers to stretch their creativity, and the videos that we have this year are great examples of the best of creativity.”

Submissions for the music video category ranged from animation to world travel.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Forest City Film Festival returns for an in-person feature presentation

The judges looked at several criteria, including production value, performances, direction, storyline and originality.

These videos will be presented in front of a live audience on Saturday at 7 p.m. at 100 Kellogg Lane, with special performances from Saveria and Zahra Habib.

The FCFF is back to in-person viewing after being forced online in 2020 due to the pandemic.

With more than 90 offerings, the festival will run until Oct. 30.

Local cinephiles hoping to catch the lights, camera and action have the option of buying in-person and virtual offerings.

Tickets are available for purchase on the FCFF’s website.

With files from Global News’ Andrew Graham

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagLondon Ontario tagLdnont tagMusic Video tagforest city film festival tagfcff tagDorthy Downs tagForest City Film Festival 2021 tagMusic video London tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers