Forest City Film Festival brings back ‘Music Video’ category

Send this page to someone via email

As it returns to in-person screenings, the Forest City Film Festival (FCFF) is bringing back the “Music Video” category for the second year in a row in London, Ont.

The category was open to all artists and their creative teams, with the submissions being narrowed down from 26 to 14 by a committee.

“Film and music are a perfect pairing. Both enhance each other and so our music video category is an essential part of celebrating all things film in Southwestern Ontario at the Forest City Film Festival,” said Dorothy Downs, executive director.

“The music video is a great way for filmmakers to stretch their creativity, and the videos that we have this year are great examples of the best of creativity.”

Submissions for the music video category ranged from animation to world travel.

Story continues below advertisement

The judges looked at several criteria, including production value, performances, direction, storyline and originality.

These videos will be presented in front of a live audience on Saturday at 7 p.m. at 100 Kellogg Lane, with special performances from Saveria and Zahra Habib.

The FCFF is back to in-person viewing after being forced online in 2020 due to the pandemic.

With more than 90 offerings, the festival will run until Oct. 30.

Local cinephiles hoping to catch the lights, camera and action have the option of buying in-person and virtual offerings.

Tickets are available for purchase on the FCFF’s website.

With files from Global News’ Andrew Graham