St. Joseph’s Health Care London implements mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for all staff

St. Joseph’s Health Care London is strengthening its COVID-19 vaccine policy, requiring all staff and physicians to be fully vaccinated or not be allowed to work.

The new mandatory COVID-19 immunization policy will take effect Nov. 30 and those that are not fully vaccinated or have a valid medical exception will be considered “unfit to work.”

“These individuals will not be scheduled to work and their employment contract with St. Joseph’s will be reviewed,” the hospital said in a statement.

The new policy is in addition to recent declarations from the province that all long-term care workers in Ontario are required to be vaccinated.

On Friday, the Ministry of Long-Term Care announced staff, including in-home workers, support workers, students and volunteers, must be vaccinated by Nov. 15, unless they have a medical exemption. Those who cannot show proof of vaccination by then will not be allowed to enter a home to work.

The Nov. 15 deadline will also apply to those working at Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care, whereas all other facilities under the St. Joseph’s Health Care London banner will take effect at the end of November.

Of those who have reported their vaccination status, the hospital said 90 per cent are vaccinated with two doses.

“St. Joseph’s has created numerous policies, protocols and processes to ensure we are providing safe care and to preserve our capacity to do so,” the statement read.

“Mandatory vaccination is the necessary next step in our response to this ever-evolving pandemic.”

— with files from Jessica Patton, Global News

