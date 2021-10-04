Nova Scotia’s police oversight agency will now oversee police in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog agency has a new mandate to oversee police in New Brunswick.

The governments of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick announced the agreement Monday in a joint statement.

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team will act as the police oversight body for both provinces, investigating matters such as death, serious injury or sexual assault involving police officers.

New Brunswick does not have an independent police watchdog and Nova Scotia’s agency had been given mandates to investigate police in the neighbouring province. Quebec’s watchdog, Bureau des enquetes independantes, has also probed police-involved killings in New Brunswick.

SIRT is one of just two police oversight agencies in Canada mandated to investigate allegations of domestic violence committed by police officers.

In an interview today, SIRT director Felix Cacchione said the partnership is brand new and there are many details to be worked out.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2021.