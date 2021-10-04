Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia’s police oversight agency will now oversee police in New Brunswick

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2021 11:09 am
The waiting area of the Serious Incident Response Team, the province‚Äôs independent police watchdog agency, is seen in Halifax on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. View image in full screen
The waiting area of the Serious Incident Response Team, the province‚Äôs independent police watchdog agency, is seen in Halifax on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog agency has a new mandate to oversee police in New Brunswick.

The governments of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick announced the agreement Monday in a joint statement.

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team will act as the police oversight body for both provinces, investigating matters such as death, serious injury or sexual assault involving police officers.

Read more: Nova Scotia’s police watchdog in conversation with New Brunswick on joint team

New Brunswick does not have an independent police watchdog and Nova Scotia’s agency had been given mandates to investigate police in the neighbouring province. Quebec’s watchdog, Bureau des enquetes independantes, has also probed police-involved killings in New Brunswick.

SIRT is one of just two police oversight agencies in Canada mandated to investigate allegations of domestic violence committed by police officers.

Story continues below advertisement

In an interview today, SIRT director Felix Cacchione said the partnership is brand new and there are many details to be worked out.

Click to play video: 'N.S. police watchdog clears RCMP officers in fire hall shooting' N.S. police watchdog clears RCMP officers in fire hall shooting
N.S. police watchdog clears RCMP officers in fire hall shooting – Mar 2, 2021

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia tagPolice tagSIRT tagPolice Watchdog tagNew Brunwick tagNova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team tagpolice-involved killings tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers