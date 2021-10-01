Province to take stock of fisheries on lakes Manitoba, Winnipegosis

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is keeping people informed on fish populations in the Lake Manitoba and Lake Winnipegosis fisheries, the province’s agriculture minister said Friday.

Ralph Eichler announced the release of population progress reports for the province’s second- and third-largest commercial fisheries, which are part of a $100-million local industry.

“Manitoba has a responsibility to monitor and manage our fisheries keeping their long-term sustainability in mind,” Eichler said.

“Fisheries data and stock assessments are critical tools used to both inform decision-making and ensure these valuable fisheries are managed sustainably for all users and for future generations to continue to enjoy.”

Eichler said the province will start an engagement process this fall with commercial fishers on both lakes to review fish stock reports and discuss management plans for the future.

“The sustainable management of our fisheries is based on the collection and analysis of fisheries data, and adapting management to be reflective of the status of fish populations,” he said.

“Manitoba continues to improve sustainability of commercial fisheries and advance efforts toward eco-certification to ensure Manitoba fish products maintain access to markets.”

