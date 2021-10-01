Brockville police board promotes Deputy Chief Mark Noonan to act as city’s top cop

Send this page to someone via email

Brockville police will have a new chief of police next week.

According to a statement from the police services board, Deputy Chief Mark Noonan will be given the top spot Monday.

Noonan has been filling in as acting chief ever since long-time Brockville police officer and Chief Scott Fraser was chosen to be Kingston’s deputy chief this summer.

Noonan has had a lengthy career with the Brockville service, starting in 1992 as a patrol officer for nine years.

Before being promoted to deputy chief in February 2018, he worked in criminal investigations and intelligence.

“Chief Noonan is a valuable member who has displayed dedication to the service and the community. The board looks forward to working with him as he assumes his new role,” a statement from the board said Friday.

