Canada

Brockville police board promotes Deputy Chief Mark Noonan to act as city’s top cop

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 10:40 am
Deputy Chief Mark Noonan will begin his work as chief of police starting Monday, Oct. 4. He takes the job from Scott Fraser, who is moving to Kingston to work as deputy chief.
Deputy Chief Mark Noonan will begin his work as chief of police starting Monday, Oct. 4. He takes the job from Scott Fraser, who is moving to Kingston to work as deputy chief.

Brockville police will have a new chief of police next week.

According to a statement from the police services board, Deputy Chief Mark Noonan will be given the top spot Monday.

Noonan has been filling in as acting chief ever since long-time Brockville police officer and Chief Scott Fraser was chosen to be Kingston’s deputy chief this summer.

Read more: Brockville’s police chief reflects on long career, looks ahead to role in Kingston

Noonan has had a lengthy career with the Brockville service, starting in 1992 as a patrol officer for nine years.

Before being promoted to deputy chief in February 2018, he worked in criminal investigations and intelligence.

“Chief Noonan is a valuable member who has displayed dedication to the service and the community. The board looks forward to working with him as he assumes his new role,” a statement from the board said Friday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
