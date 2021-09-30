Menu

Canada

Gosselin Smokehouses brand maple smoked salmon recalled in Quebec over Listeria risk

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 30, 2021 9:22 am
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the product was sold throughout Quebec in packages weighing about 200 grams.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the product was sold throughout Quebec in packages weighing about 200 grams. Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Canada’s food safety watchdog says Gosselin Smokehouses has issued a recall for its Maple Smoked Salmon due to possible Listeria contamination.

Listeria is a foodborne bacteria that can make people very sick.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the product was sold throughout Quebec in packages weighing about 200 grams.

Read more: Food recalls over Listeria concerns are on the rise in Canada. Here’s what you should know

There have been no reports of any illnesses linked to the product, and customers are being told to either dispose of the salmon or return it to the store where it was purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
