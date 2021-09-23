Menu

Crime

Pair charged in armed robbery at Oxford Street East grocery store: London police

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted September 23, 2021 3:32 pm
Real Canadian Superstore at 825 Oxford St. E. in London, Ont. View image in full screen
Real Canadian Superstore at 825 Oxford St. E. in London, Ont. Google Maps

Two London men are facing charges in connection with an armed robbery Wednesday morning at the Real Canadian Superstore on Oxford Street East, London police say.

The incident occurred around 10:55 a.m. when police allege the pair entered the store at 825 Oxford St. E. and placed a number of items into a bin belonging to the store, something witnessed by the store’s loss prevention officer.

The officer saw the two leave the store without paying for the items. When they approached the suspects, one of the suspects produced a knife, police allege.

Both men fled on foot, police said, adding that the incident was caught on surveillance camera. Officers were contacted, and the duo were later arrested near Adelaide and McMahon streets.

A 33-year-old man and a 34-year-old man, both of London, are jointly charged with armed robbery, police said.

Both have since been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 7.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

