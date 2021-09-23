Pair charged in armed robbery at Oxford Street East grocery store: London police

Send this page to someone via email

Two London men are facing charges in connection with an armed robbery Wednesday morning at the Real Canadian Superstore on Oxford Street East, London police say.

The incident occurred around 10:55 a.m. when police allege the pair entered the store at 825 Oxford St. E. and placed a number of items into a bin belonging to the store, something witnessed by the store’s loss prevention officer.

The officer saw the two leave the store without paying for the items. When they approached the suspects, one of the suspects produced a knife, police allege.

Both men fled on foot, police said, adding that the incident was caught on surveillance camera. Officers were contacted, and the duo were later arrested near Adelaide and McMahon streets.

Story continues below advertisement

A 33-year-old man and a 34-year-old man, both of London, are jointly charged with armed robbery, police said.

Both have since been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 7.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.