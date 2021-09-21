SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Among the unvaccinated in B.C.’s ICUs are young pregnant women: health officials

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 21, 2021 3:20 pm
Dr. Bonnie Henry said the COVID vaccines approved for use in B.C. are safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women. View image in full screen
Dr. Bonnie Henry said the COVID vaccines approved for use in B.C. are safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women. Getty Images

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has a message for pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers and women wanting to become pregnant.

Get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In critical care units around the province right now, there are young mothers and pregnant women who are very ill, Henry said in a news conference Tuesday.

These women, about six at this time, are not vaccinated, she said, and they are battling the virus alongside others who are also not vaccinated.

Henry added there have been about 40 pregnant people admitted to ICUs over the course of the pandemic, but most have been in the past few months.

She said it is very important for everyone to get the vaccine, even pregnant or breastfeeding women, as it is a “vital step” to protect both mother and baby.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Study finds Pfizer vaccine safe and effective for children 5 to 11 years-old' Study finds Pfizer vaccine safe and effective for children 5 to 11 years-old
Study finds Pfizer vaccine safe and effective for children 5 to 11 years-old

Read more: COVID-19 vaccines safe while pregnant, breastfeeding or immunosuppressed: NACI

Henry said clinical trials of the vaccine did not include pregnant people, but they know so much more now about that demographic.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada are not only safe but recommended for people who are thinking of getting pregnant, pregnant or breastfeeding, she said.

“Research has shown no increased risk of complications from getting the vaccine for pregnant women and for babies and breastfeeding children.”

In late May, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization release guidance saying COVID-19 vaccines are safe for those who are pregnant, breastfeeding or immunosuppressed.

The BC Centre for Disease Control has more information on its website.

Story continues below advertisement

A recent study out of the U.S. followed 90,000 pregnant women who have been vaccinated, Henry said. No major side effects have been identified, and pregnant people who contracted COVID have had the same symptoms as others when they are vaccinated, she added.

“It is highly recommended that pregnant women get their vaccine as soon as possible.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagCOVID vaccine BC tagcovid vaccine pregnancy tagCan COVID vaccine harm my baby tagCOVID and breastfeeding tagCOVID vaccine and breastfeeding tagCOVID vaccine and pregnancy tagis it safe to get covid vaccine while pregnant tagPregnancy and COVID vaccine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers