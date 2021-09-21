Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

SickKids receives $50M donation for brain and mental health initiatives

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2021 7:28 am
Click to play video: '‘Bettersocks’ initiative raises awareness for paediatric brain cancer' ‘Bettersocks’ initiative raises awareness for paediatric brain cancer
WATCH: ‘Bettersocks’ initiative raises awareness for paediatric brain cancer – May 14, 2021

The foundation for the Toronto Hospital for Sick Children says a $50 million donation will further research and treatment in the field of pediatric brain and mental health.

The SickKids Foundation says the gift from Toronto entrepreneur Garry Hurvitz will support the hospital’s centres for brain and mental health and community mental health.

The not-for-profit says the funds will also support SickKids’ research, care and education to improve outcomes for children and youth affected by neurological and mental health conditions.

The donation will also allow the hospital to hire a dedicated director of the rebranded Garry Hurvitz Centre for Brain & Mental Health.

The foundation says the money will also help support new therapies for neuromuscular, neuroinflammatory and neurodevelopmental diseases; treatment models for youth and families affected by complex mental health issues; and an innovation fund to aid investments in cutting-edge research.

Story continues below advertisement

It says the donation is all the more impactful in light of SickKids’ research on how the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on youth mental health.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
SickKids tagSickKids Hospital tagmental health canada tagSickKids Foundation tagmental health resources tagToronto Hospital for Sick Children tagMental health hospital tagcanada mental health resources tagGarry Hurvitz tagToronto mental health hospital tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers