Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating robbery incident involving youths at Charleswood community centre

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 20, 2021 3:12 pm
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police are looking for a group of suspects in connection with the robbery of three youths outside a Charleswood-area community centre.

Police said the suspects approached the youths around 8:30 Friday night and demanded property. One of the victims was assaulted during the incident, after which the suspects took off on foot.

Read more: Teens robbed at gunpoint outside Tuxedo community centre

The major crimes unit continues to investigate, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigating missing box of COVID-19 vaccine from supersite' Winnipeg police investigating missing box of COVID-19 vaccine from supersite
Winnipeg police investigating missing box of COVID-19 vaccine from supersite

 

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagRobbery tagWinnipeg Police Service tagcrime in winnipeg tagCommunity Centre tagCharleswood robbery tagyouths robbed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers