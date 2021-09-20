Police investigating robbery incident involving youths at Charleswood community centre

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are looking for a group of suspects in connection with the robbery of three youths outside a Charleswood-area community centre.

Police said the suspects approached the youths around 8:30 Friday night and demanded property. One of the victims was assaulted during the incident, after which the suspects took off on foot.

The major crimes unit continues to investigate, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

