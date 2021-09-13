Anti-vaccine card event set to be held outside Vancouver city hall Monday

Send this page to someone via email

An anti-vaccine card event is being planned for outside Vancouver city hall Monday afternoon.

Monday is the first day B.C.’s vaccine card goes into effect and everyone 12 years of age and older will need to show their card to access non-essential businesses.

The group organizing Monday’s event calls themselves Canadian Frontline Nurses and originally the location was listed as Vancouver General Hospital. That was changed at some point to city hall.

Attendees to the rally are being asked to bring a flower and a note to represent someone “affected by COVID-19 measures.”

A similar event is also set to take place in Victoria at the legislature.

This is the second event this group has planned after the first one was held outside Vancouver General Hospital and drew about 5,000 people at its peak.

Experts are raising concern over “moral injury” among health-care workers suddenly targeted over the vaccine cards.

The military term describes the plight of soldiers experiencing an extreme violation of their moral values, but Elizabeth Peter, a nursing professor at the University of Toronto, told The Canadian Press it’s fitting for exhausted health-care workers who are trying to save lives against the backdrop of protesters opposed to scientifically proven COVID-19 vaccines.

Doctors of BC President Dr. Matthew Chow told Global News it was a very difficult day for health-care staff after the first event was held outside Vancouver’s hospital.

“There is distress — a feeling that this was just beyond the pale in terms of the nature of the protests and where they happened,” he said.

Workers inside the hospitals said they could hear crowds chanting “lock her up” in reference to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“People were spat at, cursed at, yelled at, women had misogynist comments directed at them, people were being yelled at through megaphones,” Chow said. “It just compounded the sense of fatigue and burnout people have been having.”

