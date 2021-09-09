Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

RCMP investigate death of Diem Saunders, N.L. advocate for Indigenous women

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 9, 2021 11:48 am
Delilah Saunders, sister of the late Loretta Saunders, is seen at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, in Membertou, N.S., on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.
Delilah Saunders, sister of the late Loretta Saunders, is seen at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, in Membertou, N.S., on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. Andrew Vaughan / File / The Canadian Press

Police in Labrador are investigating the death Tuesday of Inuk writer and advocate for Indigenous women Diem Saunders, formerly known as Delilah Saunders.

Saunders was the sibling of Loretta Saunders, an Inuk woman from Labrador who was murdered in Halifax in 2014.

Loretta’s murder prompted Diem to become an advocate for Indigenous women, and Diem was among the first to speak during the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

READ MORE: N.B. municipalities make Truth and Reconciliation Day a stat holiday

Diem Saunders was also part of the Indigenous fight against the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project in Labrador and took part in hunger strikes against the project, which flooded swaths of Indigenous land.

Diem’s mother Miriam Saunders confirmed in an interview today that an RCMP news release saying the force’s major crimes unit was involved in investigating the sudden death of a 29-year-old woman in Happy Valley-Goose Bay was about Diem.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for the RCMP says the investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'New Brunswick decides Sept. 30 won’t be a statutory holiday' New Brunswick decides Sept. 30 won’t be a statutory holiday
New Brunswick decides Sept. 30 won’t be a statutory holiday – Sep 1, 2021

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia tagHalifax tagIndigenous tagMissing And Murdered Indigenous Women And Girls tagDiem Saunders tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers