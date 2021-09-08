Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Naked woman on golf cart interrupts armed police standoff in Florida

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 11:54 am
Jessica Elisabeth Smith, 28, is shown in this mugshot photo from Sept. 6, 2021. View image in full screen
Jessica Elisabeth Smith, 28, is shown in this mugshot photo from Sept. 6, 2021. Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

It’s hard to deal with a gun-toting teenager when a naked woman is rolling past you on a golf cart while drunkenly ignoring your advice to take cover.

That’s what Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies said in an arrest affidavit this week after a nude trespasser interrupted their six-hour standoff with an armed suspect in Dunedin, Fla.

Jessica Elisabeth Smith, 28, has been charged with resisting an officer without violence in connection with the incident.

The tense and briefly bizarre standoff played out late Sunday and early Monday after sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about suspicious teenagers in the area.

Read more: Fake ‘Maderna’ vaccine card leads to woman’s arrest in Hawaii

Police showed up at the scene and one of the teenagers immediately fled, prompting deputies to give chase, authorities said.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect fired a gun toward some bystanders and then climbed onto the roof of a home, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. No bystanders were injured, but the suspect did accidentally shoot himself in the thigh while fleeing.

The suspect holed up on the roof of the home and police quickly surrounded it, with SWAT, armoured vehicles, air support and a negotiator response team joining the effort, WFLA reports.

Trending Stories

Police were in the middle of the standoff when the nude woman rolled past several marked sheriff’s vehicles on a golf cart, according to the arrest affidavit. She was not wearing any clothes at the time.

Read more: ‘Wayne Kerr?’ — School board falls for ‘Bart Simpson’ prank names

Smith allegedly approached the home and ignored commands to leave the scene, according to the affidavit. She had nothing to do with the suspect or the standoff, the affidavit said.

“The defendant had a distinct odour of an alcoholic beverage coming from her person, and she was completely nude,” the affidavit said.

Police say the Boston native’s actions and “inability to follow directions put multiple deputies at risk for potentially getting shot at.”

Deputies ultimately interrupted her nude joyride and handcuffed her at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Texas dad strips down at school board meeting to argue for mask-wearing

Authorities eventually subdued the armed suspect on the house and took him in custody. They also took him to a hospital so his injured leg could be treated.

Myles Abbott, 18, has been charged with loitering and prowling, two counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, two counts of aggravated assault, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, grand theft of a firearm and resisting an officer without violence.

There was also a warrant out for his arrest for vehicular homicide.

The two other teenagers involved in the initial call, ages 16 and 18, were arrested and charged with firearm-related offences.

Smith was released on her own recognizance Monday, jail records show.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagFlorida tagPolice standoff tagNudity tagArmed standoff tagJoyride tagGolf Cart tagPinellas County tagNaked Woman tagPinellas County Sheriff's Office tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers