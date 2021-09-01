Menu

Canada

Ontario College of Teachers to launch mandatory training on preventing sexual abuse

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2021 11:18 am
All new and existing teachers will have to complete the training by Aug. 31, 2022.
All new and existing teachers will have to complete the training by Aug. 31, 2022. Jonathan Hayward / File / The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Ontario teachers will soon have to complete training on preventing sexual abuse.

The Ontario College of Teachers says the online course will launch on Jan. 1, 2022.

The profession’s regulatory body says the Canadian Centre for Child Protection developed the course.

It says the training will offer teachers “an updated understanding of professional boundaries, societal standards and warning signs.”

The College says the course will better equip teachers to identify situations where students may be at risk.

All new and existing teachers will have to complete the training by Aug. 31, 2022.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
